BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are warning Rhode Islanders to remain vigilant after more than 80 cars were broken into in two communities overnight.

The Barrington Police Department warned residents Tuesday morning that roughly 50 cars had been ransacked. Police said nearly all of the vehicles were left unlocked.

The Jamestown Police Department said it also received around 32 reports of cars being broken into Monday night into Tuesday.

The suspects in the Jamestown car breaks were spotted by officers early Tuesday morning, but police said they escaped capture after the officers lost sight of their vehicle during a brief chase through town.

It’s unclear at this time whether the car breaks in Barrington and Jamestown are related, though police in both communities are reminding residents to keep their car doors locked and not leave valuables inside.

Jamestown police explicitly warned everyone not to leave their keys in their cars as well, since it appears several of the victims did so.

Anyone with information regarding the car breaks is urged to contact Jamestown police at (401) 423-1212 or Barrington police at (401) 347-3935.