TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters from both Massachusetts and Rhode Island responded to a massive fire at an auto lot on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of crushed cars appeared to be on fire at General Auto Recycling Store off King Road.

Tiverton Fire Chief William Bailey said crews from as far away as Raynham responded to the fire.

There were no hydrants in the area, so multiple tanker trucks had to be called in. The trucks shuttled water to the scene from the nearest hydrant about a mile away.

Bailey said the owner of the property was also on scene, assisting fire crews. They used forklifts to move crushed cars so crews could reach flames trapped underneath.

Nearby residents reported hearing explosions. Officials said there were no gas tanks or batteries in the area of the fire.

Popping noises could be heard coming from the fire, possibly due to car tires.

Smoke from the fire was visible on Pinpoint Doppler 12 Radar.

No homes were affected, and no one was hurt. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

As of noon on Wednesday, the fire had not been fully extinguished.