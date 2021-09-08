Dogs evacuated due to Hurricane Ida now up for adoption in RI

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Potter League for Animals has 10 dogs available for adoption that were evacuated from Louisiana in advance of Hurricane Ida.

The shelter dogs arrived in Rhode Island on Aug. 31 and are currently being housed at the Potter League’s facility on Oliphant Lane in Middletown, which is open for walk-in adoptions from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

They and all other dogs and cats will be vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

The dogs were relocated to make room for pets displaced by the storm, according to the Potter League. CEO Brad Shear said since the situation in Louisiana continues to be dire, the Potter League will do everything it can to relocate more animals in the future.

“We are always here to help animals in need and are happy that we can play a part in giving some relief to our friends in Louisiana,” he said.

Visit the Potter League’s website to learn more about adopting.