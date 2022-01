PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Portsmouth are investigating a house fire that broke out Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. at a home on Summit Avenue and took crews several hours to contain due to the cold and windy conditions.

No one was home at the time but a dog was killed in the blaze.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

It’s unclear what may have started the fire at this time.