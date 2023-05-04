NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Newport is getting ready to host the annual Aquidneck Island National Police Parade on Sunday, May 7.

Organizers put out a warning Thursday that detours and parking restrictions will be in place in the area of Washington Square and Broadway.

Vehicles parked on these roads between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. will be towed:

Broadway, from Admiral Kalbfus to Washington Square south (both sides)

Touro Street from Thames Street to Spring Street

Charles Street and Duke Street

The parade is scheduled to step off just before noon, but participants will begin to gather around 10 a.m. on West Main Road in Middletown. Organizers said traffic will be impacted until at least 3 p.m. and parking will be limited.

Attendees heading into Newport are recommended to take Memorial Boulevard or JT Connell Highway to America’s Cup Avenue. The best routes with public parking available, according to organizers, are as follows:

Westbound on Memorial Boulevard, right onto Bellevue Avenue (northbound), left on Church Street, and right into the Waterfront parking lot (between Church and Mary streets)

Farewell Street south to America’s Cup Avenue and right into the Gateway parking garage