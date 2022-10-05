NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport detective caught on camera punching a man in the face during an altercation earlier this year will not be charged, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.

The statewide grand jury opted not to charge Detective Patrick Walsh in connection with the incident, which happened back in June.

Walsh responded to Thames Street that night after another officer conducting crowd control called for backup.

The situation escalated when that officer, identified by the department as John Sullivan, attempted to arrest 22-year-old Dennis Engleson after he threw a silicone bar mat at someone walking down the sidewalk.

Police said Walsh was controlling the crowd when another man, later identified as 22-year-old Christopher Adams, reportedly startled him. That’s when Walsh was seen hitting Adams in the face before tackling him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.

Both Engleson and Adams were charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of a police officer. Engleson was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Adams’ attorney, Craig Hein, issued a statement following the incident.

“The video speaks for itself,” Hein said. “My client did nothing wrong.”