Detective who rescued woman from Mt. Hope Bay: ‘Instinct took over’

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police troopers and bystanders rescued a woman after she jumped from the Mt. Hope Bridge.

Troopers approached a woman who was standing on the bridge Tuesday afternoon. However, before they reached the woman, state police said she climbed over the railing and jumped into the water below.

State Police Detective Michael O’Neill spotted the woman floating, grabbed a flotation ring from his cruiser, and swam toward her.

Residents Lawrence and Lynn Walsh also saw the woman floating and rowed out toward her in an inflatable boat.

Together, Det. O’Neill and the Walshes brought the woman to safety.

She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.