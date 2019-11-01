Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

Detective who rescued woman from Mt. Hope Bay: ‘Instinct took over’

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police troopers and bystanders rescued a woman after she jumped from the Mt. Hope Bridge.

Troopers approached a woman who was standing on the bridge Tuesday afternoon. However, before they reached the woman, state police said she climbed over the railing and jumped into the water below.

State Police Detective Michael O’Neill spotted the woman floating, grabbed a flotation ring from his cruiser, and swam toward her.

national suicide prevention lifeline number
Suicide Prevention Resources »

Residents Lawrence and Lynn Walsh also saw the woman floating and rowed out toward her in an inflatable boat.

Together, Det. O’Neill and the Walshes brought the woman to safety.

She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com