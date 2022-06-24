PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Department of Health are urging the public to avoid contact with two bodies of water after blue-green algae blooms were discovered.

Upper Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Turner Reservoir in East Providence were both found to have the toxic algae present, posing a risk to both humans and animals.

Anyone who may have been in contact with blue-green algae should immediately shower and clean their clothes, officials said.

The DEM said blue-green algae could be impacting other bodies of water in the state. Earlier this month, they issued a warning about Almy Pond in Newport, which has since been deemed safe and reopened.

If you come across a potentially contaminated waterbody, you’re asked to report it to the DEM through their website.