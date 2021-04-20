DEM removes osprey nest in Colt State Park to preserve integrity of historic structure

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) removed an osprey nest Monday at Colt State Park, and some locals are not happy about it.

A DEM spokesperson said Tuesday the osprey nest had recently been built on the chimney of the Stone Barn at the park.

Several viewers have reached out to 12 News concerned about its removal.

When it was inspected and removed, there were no eggs or chicks present in the nest, according to officials. The removal of the nest will reportedly help preserve the integrity of the historic structure.

After DEM obtained a permit, the nest was removed by staff and a 2.5-foot traffic cone was fastened to the chimney to temporarily deter osprey from rebuilding their nest. An antenna deterrent is expected to be temporarily installed next week.

There is an alternative nesting site, according to the DEM, within the neighboring Mill Gut Estuary.

DEM said they will continue to monitor the site.

There are currently 150 active nests in the state, officials added.