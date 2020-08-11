DEM releases name of Providence man who died after fall from rocks in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Environmental officials on Tuesday released the identity of a Providence man who died following an incident along the Newport coast.

Joshua C. Jones, 25, was pronounced dead at Newport Hospital on Monday, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

The DEM said they were told by eyewitnesses that Jones was climbing out of the water at Brenton Point when a wave knocked him off a rock and back into the water, then he was unable to get back out.

He and others had been jumping off the rocks at a location known as “12 O’Clock High,” according to the DEM, which the agency noted is prohibited.

The incident remains under investigation.