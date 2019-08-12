DEM identifies woman killed in boating accident on Narragansett Bay

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified the woman killed in a boating accident on Narragansett Bay on Sunday.

Investigators say Sandra Tartaglino, 60, of Tiverton, was killed after a collision between a powerboat and a catamaran sailboat.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on the Jamestown side of the Pell Bridge, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

The two-person catamaran sailboat was racing in the New England 100 Regatta at the time of the collision.

RIDEM Spokesperson Michael Healey said the Newport Harbormaster was the first to the scene and pulled the unresponsive woman from the water. She was later pronounced dead.

On its Facebook page, USA Formula 18 Catamaran said Tartaglino was serving as USF18 Class treasurer and had helped organize this weekend’s regatta.

“Sandra had organized this 30th anniversary event and she was at the very first one 30 years ago,” the organization said. ” Sandra was an amazing woman, tough competitor, and dear friend we all learned so much from her on and off the water. While she passed away doing what she loved, she was taken far too soon and will be truly missed. Thank you for everything Sandra. Fair Winds and may you rest in peace.”

The DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, which Healey said is pending an autopsy, reconstruction, and witness statements. However, he said it does not appear alcohol played a role.

“DEM and DLE extend their sincerest sympathies to Sandra Tartaglino’s family and friends and the tight-knit New England sailing community,” Healey said in a statement.

