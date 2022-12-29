JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Islanders are being encouraged to start the new year with some fresh air and healthy movement.

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is hosting a #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown on Sunday, January 1. It’s part of a nationwide initiative by state parks to get people outdoors.

DEM says the 1.2 mile guided hikes will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to park along the south side of Fort Wetherill Road as the main parking lot will be closed.

Fort Wetherill State Park, a former coastal defense battery and training camp, is known for its spectacular views of Newport Harbor and the East Passage of Narragansett Bay.

On Sunday, hikers will have the opportunity to learn more about DEM’s programs and services, as well as hear from a local historian about Fort Wetherill’s important role over the years.

The walk is wheelchair accessible and stroller friendly. Leashed dogs are also allowed, according to DEM.

This is the seventh time DEM has hosted the First Day Hike.