DEM Environmental Police seize tautog catch, charge fishermen

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: RI Dept. of Environmental Management

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — DEM Environmental Police seized a fisherman’s illegal catch of undersized tautog and striped bass on Saturday.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said officers conducted a spot check of fishermen returning to their vehicles at Hull Cove, Jamestown.

Officers discovered 29 tautog, all of which were undersized, as well as one undersized striped bass.

Tautug fishing in Rhode Island is currently closed, according to DEM.

The fishermen were charged with possession of tautog during the closed season, possession of undersized tautog and striped bass.

The illegal catch was later donated to Amos House, a nonprofit serving the state’s neediest residents.

DEM is reminding people to report violations anytime at 401-222-3070 to help protect fishing stock for future generations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/28/2020: Nick Hemond. President of the Providence School Board

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community