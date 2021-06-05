DEM Environmental Police seize tautog catch, charge fishermen

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — DEM Environmental Police seized a fisherman’s illegal catch of undersized tautog and striped bass on Saturday.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said officers conducted a spot check of fishermen returning to their vehicles at Hull Cove, Jamestown.

Officers discovered 29 tautog, all of which were undersized, as well as one undersized striped bass.

Tautug fishing in Rhode Island is currently closed, according to DEM.

1/ Today DEM Environmental Police Officers conducted a spot check of fishermen returning to their vehicles at Hull Cove, Jamestown. Officers discovered 29 tautog in their possession, 26 of which were undersized, as well as one undersized striped bass. pic.twitter.com/ithcnlSWwC — Rhode Island Dept of Environmental Management (@RhodeIslandDEM) June 5, 2021

The fishermen were charged with possession of tautog during the closed season, possession of undersized tautog and striped bass.

The illegal catch was later donated to Amos House, a nonprofit serving the state’s neediest residents.

DEM is reminding people to report violations anytime at 401-222-3070 to help protect fishing stock for future generations.