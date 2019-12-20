DEM: Booby trap in woods injures environmental officer

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is hoping the public can help track down the person who set a booby trap that left one of the agency’s environmental police officers hurt.

The DEM said it happened when the officers were removing illegal and baited tree stands from town property along Gooding Avenue in Bristol Friday morning.

While carrying the stands out of the woods, one of the officers was injured by a booby trap. The DEM said in the leaves along the trail, someone concealed boards with nails sticking up.

The agency said an investigation to identify suspects is underway and asked anyone with information to call 401-222-3070.

