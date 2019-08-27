Defense Secretary Mark Esper meets with War College students

Breaking News
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper has met with students at the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island.

Esper visited the school in Newport on Tuesday.

The college says he was there to greet staff and students and support a war game taking place there this week.

Esper was sworn in as defense secretary last month, succeeding Jim Mattis.

He posted photos of the visit on Twitter, saying he enjoyed his visit with students who are “tomorrow’s innovators and leaders.” Esper says they will go on to assignments that “will make us a stronger and more unified force.”

Esper also spoke Tuesday to policymakers and defense industry representatives in Newport.

The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance is hosting its sixth annual conference on defense innovation through Wednesday.

