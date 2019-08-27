Defense Secretary Mark Esper meets with War College students

FILE – In this April 2, 2019, file photo, Secretary of the Army Mark Esper speaks during a House Armed Services Committee budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump on June 18, named Esper as acting Defense Secretary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper has met with students at the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island.

Esper visited the school in Newport on Tuesday.

The college says he was there to greet staff and students and support a war game taking place there this week.

Esper was sworn in as defense secretary last month, succeeding Jim Mattis.

He posted photos of the visit on Twitter, saying he enjoyed his visit with students who are “tomorrow’s innovators and leaders.” Esper says they will go on to assignments that “will make us a stronger and more unified force.”

I enjoyed my visit this morning with students from the @NavalWarCollege. These brilliant and dedicated men and women are tomorrow's innovators and leaders. After graduating, they will go on to assignments that will make us a stronger and more unified force. pic.twitter.com/YXvtlvpI2B — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) August 27, 2019

Esper also spoke Tuesday to policymakers and defense industry representatives in Newport.

The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance is hosting its sixth annual conference on defense innovation through Wednesday.