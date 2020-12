NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A dead dolphin was found washed up on the shore in Newport over the weekend, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Division of Marine Fisheries.

The DEM said the dolphin was found in the Green Area of Ocean Drive. It was an adult common dolphin and had no signs of injury.

The dolphin, according to the DEM, was removed Monday and buried off site.