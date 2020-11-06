DCYF investigating suspected abuse of 9-month-old Bristol boy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) is investigating a possible case of child abuse after a 9-month-old Bristol boy was admitted to the hospital late last month.

DCYF said the child was admitted to Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Oct. 23.

The state agency said it conducted an investigation into the child’s condition and determined it was likely the result of maltreatment.

The family did not have any prior DCYF involvement, the agency said.

“DCYF’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of all children,” the agency said in a statement.