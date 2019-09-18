Breaking News
DCYF: Death of Middletown infant due to ‘maltreatment’

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — State officials Wednesday confirmed the recent death of a 4-month-old baby was the result of maltreatment.

The Department of Children, Youth, and Families said the infant was from Middletown and that while the family had previous involvement with the agency, the child and his legal guardian did not.

DCYF said the child died June 10 of this year and an investigation determine the death was due to maltreatment.

While DCYF would not release specifics about the case, it did say the Office of the Child advocate has been notified of the death.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Middletown Police Department and will update this story when we receive more information.

