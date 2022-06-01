(WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning residents of an increase in overdoses across nine communities.

Courtesy: RIDOH

The state recorded an uptick in non-fatal opioid overdoses last week in Barrington, Bristol, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Warren.

The data is collected weekly through the state’s Opioid Overdose Integrated Surveillance System, which identifies and tracks the number of non-fatal opioid overdoses by region.

It splits the data up into two sets: emergency department (ED) visits and emergency medical services (EMS) runs.

Region 8, which represents the East Bay, surpassed the state’s pre-established EMS data threshold for non-fatal overdoses last week.

The data threshold for EMS runs in the East Bay is five, and last week, the region saw six non-fatal opioid overdoses.

Region 3, which is made up of Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield and North Smithfield, reached its data threshold for EMS runs last week with five non-fatal overdoses, but did not exceed it.

This is not the first time Region 8 has surpassed its weekly threshold for overdose activity this year. The region recorded an increase in ED visits back in March, and since the beginning of the year, it has reached its overall activity threshold three times.

Courtesy: RIDOH

It’s estimated that more than 400 people in the state died of an accidental drug overdose in 2021, which is the most recorded in a single year.