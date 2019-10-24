Custodian accused of rummaging through bags, taking lewd photo during women’s field hockey match

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An employee of Gaudet Middle School is facing charges following an incident during a women’s field hockey match last weekend, Middletown police announced Thursday.

According to police, Salve Regina University was hosting the match against Endicott College at the school on Saturday, Oct. 19. Several of the visiting student-athletes reported that it appeared their belongings had been rummaged through in the locker room and one later discovered that a picture of male genitalia was taken on her phone during the match.

Salve officials reported the incident to Middletown police on Tuesday and detectives soon identified the suspect as Eric Diniz.

Diniz, 22, was employed as a custodian at Gaudet at the time, police said. He’s due in court Nov. 8 on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Police said it’s believed to be an isolated incident as there have been no additional reports from other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Rosa at (401) 846-1144.