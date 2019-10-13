Cumberland man takes first place at annual pumpkin weigh-off

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s an annual fall tradition at Frerichs Farm in Warren; the Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

This year, it was Cumberland’s Russ Klowan who took the top honor. His giant gourd weighed in at 2,074 pounds.

At a close second, Alex Noel of Pomfret, Connecticut grew a 2,058 pound pumpkin.

Wood Lancaster of Massachusetts came in third with his giant pumpkin that weighed 2,016 pounds.

Sunday’s event also included the annual pumpkin smash.

Lucky spectators had the chance to take home a giant pumpkin seed that could possibly become the next big winner.

Since 2000 Frerichs Farm has hosted the Southern New England Giant Pumpkin Grower’s Annual Weigh Off on Columbus Day weekend.