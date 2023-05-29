NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after part of an abandoned stone structure in Newport collapsed Monday afternoon.

Tom Shelvin, a spokesperson for the city, tells 12 News first responders rushed to “The Bells” at Brenton Point State Park following reports of a collapse.

It’s unknown at this time whether anyone was injured.

The crumbling stone ruins are surrounded by a chain-link fence and covered in graffiti. “The Bells” used to be a grand estate and was first built back in 1876. The building was destroyed by fire in 1960 and has been in disarray ever since.

12 News has reached out to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM), which owns Brenton Point Park and “The Bells,” but has not yet heard back.

