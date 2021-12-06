Crews searching for woman who fell off Prudence Island ferry

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The search is on for a woman who went overboard on the Prudence Island ferry Monday evening.

Bristol Fire Chief Michael DeMello tells 12 News the woman fell into the water around 6 p.m. and several people on the ferry saw it happen.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force are actively searching Mount Hope Bay between Bristol, Prudence Island and Hog Island.

DeMello said the water temperature is currently “hypothermic.”

The woman has not been identified. It’s unclear whether she was wearing a lifejacket when she fell into the water.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.

