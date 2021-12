TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews were called Friday to a serious crash in Tiverton.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Brayton Road near Ferreira Drive.

One person was rushed to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The road is blocked while crews are on scene.

