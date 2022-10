PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash in Portsmouth on Thursday.

Crews responding to the area of East Main Road and Stub Toe Lane found a car that had rolled over multiple times and landed on its wheels.

A hydrant was struck and was launched approximately 200 feet down the road before coming to rest on the sidewalk, officials added.

Those that were injured were brought to the hospital to be evaluated.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.