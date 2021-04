PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire broke out at a house in Portsmouth early Sunday morning in.

Crews were called to Vanderbuilt Lane just before 5 a.m. for a report of fire coming from the home.

When they arrived, smoke and flames was coming from the building.

Several surrounding fire departments, including Middletown, Newport, Tiverton and the Providence Canteen all responded to the scene.

Right now, there is no word on any injuries or what the cause of the fire is.