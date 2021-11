TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were called to a fire that broke out at a car dealer in Tiverton early Thursday morning.

A truck caught fire behind Paul Durand Auto Sales & Service around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Main and Hambly roads.

The fire extended to the office, but crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No one was on the property at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.