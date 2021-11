NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A portion of Ocean Avenue in Newport is blocked off as emergency crews respond to a single-car crash.

A badly damaged vehicle could be seen on the rocks off the roadway.

It’s unclear at this time how many people were in the car or if anyone was injured.

12 News is on scene gathering information. Check back for more details and tune in to 12 News at Noon for a live report.