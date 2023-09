PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI0 — Crews responded to a car crash near 3300 East Main Road in Portsmouth on Sunday morning.

Portsmouth firefighters say the car crashed into the utility pole around 3 a.m. Sunday. Residents two miles away reported hearing the crash, according to officials.

Firefighters extricated the driver from the car and transported the person to the trauma center at Rhode Island Hospital.

Middletown firefighters also responded to the scene to provide mutual aid.