Boat fire breaks out at Portsmouth marina

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that broke out Friday morning on at least one boat at a Portsmouth marina.

Crews from multiple towns responded around 10:30 a.m. to Hinckley Yachts on Little Harbor Landing, near New England Boat Works.

Video submitted to 12 News by William Reed shows a heavily damaged vessel with flames and a pillar of black smoke rising from it.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates and watch to 12 News at Noon for a live report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community