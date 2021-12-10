Boat fire breaks out at Portsmouth marina

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that broke out Friday morning on at least one boat at a Portsmouth marina.

Crews from multiple towns responded around 10:30 a.m. to Hinckley Yachts on Little Harbor Landing, near New England Boat Works.

Video submitted to 12 News by William Reed shows a heavily damaged vessel with flames and a pillar of black smoke rising from it.

