WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Warren were called to a barn fire late Saturday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to Barton Ave. for a possible structure fire.

When they arrived on scene, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

Tankers from several other surrounding commentates, including Swansea, Rehoboth, an Westport, as well the Providence Canteen all responded to the scene.

Crews were able to evacuate most livestock in the barn.

Firefighters were on scene until 4:00 a.m.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.