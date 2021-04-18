Crews in Tiverton called to 2-alarm building fire

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Tiverton are investigating a two alarm fire that happened late Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., crews were called to a building on Eagleville Road, just off of Fish Road, for a report of a fire.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a large metal space building.

Crews from Fall River, Westport and Portsmouth were also on scene.

The fire was knocked down with in an hour.

There were no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

