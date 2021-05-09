Large brush fire burns 50 acres in Tiverton

East Bay

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Seventeen fire companies from Rhode Island and Massachusetts responded to a massive brush fire in Tiverton on Sunday.

Initially, crews appeared to be focusing their efforts on Christopher Avenue off Route 177.

The area has a lot of homes, but firefighters worked to quickly protect houses from the flames.

Stopping and knocking down the fire was a multi-state response, according to fire officials.

Westport and Lakeville brought in their Forest 1 apparatus designed for these situations with large water tanks.

The brush fire appeared to spread north towards Route 24, but after hours of work was fully extinguished.

Tiverton’s fire chief told 12 News, a total of 55 acres were burned.

He said one firefighter experienced heat exhaustion and was treated on the scene.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

We’ll continue to track this breaking news story and bring you updates both online and on-the-air.

