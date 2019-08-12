Crews battling heavy fire in Warren

Breaking News
WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are battling a heavy blaze that broke out in Warren late Monday morning.

Crews responded to the scene just before 11 a.m. where a home on Circuit Drive was fully engulfed in flames.

Eyewitness News cameras captured heavy smoke and fire from blocks away.

Heavy fire shown from across the water in Warren. (Viewer submitted photo)

No word on any injuries reported or if anyone was inside the home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

