NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is partnering with Cox Communications to bring some of the fastest internet speeds to the state, according to Gov. Dan McKee.

The telecommunications company plans to invest more than $120 million over the next three years to ensure everyone in the state has access to affordable and efficient internet access.

More than $20 million will go towards 100% fiber-optic buildouts on Aquidneck Island to support the communities of Newport, Portsmouth, Middletown and Jamestown.

Cox Communications President Mark Greatrex said Rhode Island was recently recognized as having one of the fastest internet speeds in the country.

Greatrex said these upgrades will help businesses across the state access those internet speeds and the capabilities that come with it.

McKee said this investment will also provide a boost for the state’s economy by creating higher-paying jobs.

“We know infrastructure is good for the economy,” he said. “Rhode Island is not an island and connecting the rest of the world to Rhode Island in a strong way … that’s an advantage to everyone that lives in the state.”

Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano said the investment will also keep families closer to home.

“Our future is our kids,” Napolitano said. “We also have many families and we have a lot of kids and they’d like to be able to stay here with good-paying jobs and homes.”