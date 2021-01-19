CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Councilors consider restricting beach access in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — As the coronavirus pandemic drags into 2021, Middletown Town Council is contemplating keeping the beach restrictions implemented last year for the upcoming season.

Town Administrator Shawn Brown presented a 26-page proposal Monday night detailing beach plans for this summer.

Brown is asking for all of Third Beach to be restricted to Middletown residents only and half of Second Beach’s parking lot be dedicated solely to residents.

In the proposal, Brown also wants to restore the daily parking fee to $20 on weekdays and $30 on weekends, with seasonal passes being $70 for residents and $140 for out-of-town residents.

Middletown resident Nick Coogan thinks it’s a great idea, adding that the rules worked well last year and fixed several issues.

“Residents had a little easier time getting to the beach, yet at the same time, it didn’t adversely impact visitors coming to the beach,” Coogan said.

The Middletown Town Council did not discuss the proposal Monday, but plans to consider it at their next meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

