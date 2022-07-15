Project between Crescent View and Lincoln avenues in East Providence (Courtesy: DEM)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will be closing two sections of the East Bay Bike Path in East Providence and Bristol next week.

The construction is expected to begin July 18 and last through July 22.

The DEM said the first project in East Providence will require a lane closure on Crescent View Avenue, which could result in traffic backups.

Crews will be working to repair at portion of asphalt on the bike path, where the DEM said a tree root growth has caused a “pavement heave” between Crescent View and Lincoln avenues.

The second project in Bristol involves a new water main being installed by the Bristol County Water Authority (BCWA).

Project between Shore Road and Aaron Avenue in Bristol (Courtesy: RI DEM)

The project will require crews to dig a 400-foot long trench in the bike path right-of-way between Shore Road and Aaron Avenue.

The vast majority of the work will be completed using safety fencing, according to the DEM, which will allow people to safely use the bike path.

But some days will require that section of the bike path to be partially closed.

In those instances, the DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement will steer pedestrian traffic clear of the construction sites.