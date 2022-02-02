Congregation facing eviction from nation’s oldest synagogue in RI

Employees Chuck Flippo, right, and Asa Montgomery walk through Patriots Park, Thursday, May 28, 2015, at the Touro Synagogue, the nation’s oldest, in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A Jewish congregation in New York City has moved to evict Rhode Island congregants who worship at the nation’s oldest synagogue as part of a long-running dispute over control of the historic building.

The New York-based Congregation Shearith Israel on Monday filed a motion in state Superior Court to take control of Touro Synagogue by removing its current tenants — the Newport-based Congregation Jeshuat Israel.

Members of Congregation Jeshuat Israel said they’re seeking a long-term lease instead.

The move is the latest in a lengthy legal battle over the synagogue and a set of Colonial-era bells valued at $7.4 million.

The Touro Synagogue, the nation’s oldest, is seen from the “ladies gallery” in Newport, R.I., Thursday, May 28, 2015. Women attend synagogue seated on the second floor while men take their places on the ground floor. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

