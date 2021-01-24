Community procession escorts Tiverton’s ‘Super Shawny’ Smith home

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It was one year ago that we introduced you to Super Shawny Smith, as he embarked on a years worth of adventures, knowing he didn’t have much time to live.

On Sunday, he was escorted home for the last time by the community.

The loss of a child is so unfair, so unfathomable that you have to turn to laughter and remember the good times to cope.

“Oh he’s laughing because we’re out here in the cold, but he’s excited for the Lamborghinis that showed up, what do you think,” family friend Josh Barboza said.

“I think he’s definitely excited for the Lamborghinis and laughing at us cuz it’s cold,” Josh Andrade said.

Their dear friend, 11-year-old Super Shawny Smith, died on December 13, 2020 after almost a year of battling an inoperable brain tumor.

When the then 10-year-old was told he had just months to live he wasted no time checking off items on his bucket list.

“It was rough, but the adventures we went on were fun. I’m just glad I got to spend the time I had with him,” Andrade said.

12 News was there for his first sendoff — Tiverton police escorting him and his family to a private plane that was anonymously donated for his use so he could fly to Philadelphia and meet his favorite football team — The Eagles.

It was exactly one year ago today that I met Super Shawny. He was setting off for his adventure to Philly – one of the things he wanted to do before he died. Shawny passed away in December. Today, the community says farewell – in Super hero fashion. pic.twitter.com/r1P2cwlR6S — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) January 24, 2021

Exactly one year after his first ride to the airport, Shawny’s ashes were escorted back home by Tiverton police and so many community members in true super hero fashion.

“It’s been a ride up and down and left and right,” Barboza said.

Shawny wanted to famous — his Facebook page — The Super Shawny Chronicles — became well known in the area with people helping support his many adventures and sending joy.

“I followed his Facebook page for a long time and I’m part of the Tiverton High School peer helping network, and we created cards for Shawny,” Aidan McCrosson said.

So there was no doubt that on one of the coldest days of the year the community would show up still for Shawny — motorcycles and all.

“Just tried to get support. It’s the least we can do. We can be cold, he can’t so here we are,” Larry Bird said.

Shawny’s dearest family friend Josh Barboza, who he once called ‘coach’, said the adventures don’t end just yet.

He’s going to continue crossing off the remaining items on Shawny’s bucket list — knowing he too, in some way, will enjoy the ride.