Comfort K-9 joins the Bristol Police Department

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bristol Police Department welcomed its newest member, a comfort dog named Brody, during a special ceremony Monday morning.

K-9 Brody, a full-bred Chocolate English Labrador Retriever, took the oath of office alongside his partner Patrolman Keith Medeiros, who’s also the department’s school resource officer.

The department hopes Brody will foster positive interactions between the community and its police officers. For his first year on the job, the department said he will be considered a “comfort dog in training.”

Brody’s name has a special meaning for the department. The “B” stands for Bristol and the “Rody” stands for Rhode Island. He was donated to the department by Boonefield Labradors, who told them he comes from a long line of therapy and comfort dogs.

The department plans on utilizing Brody to reduce anxiety and assist communication between witnesses and investigators. Dogs are often used to provide comfort to those impacted by violence, tragedy or trauma, the department said.

In the school system, the department anticipates that Brody will help bridge the gap between school resource officers and the students while also reducing stress and assist in counseling and education sessions.

The department hopes that Brody will also be a resource in connecting with their elderly communities.

This is the fourth Rhode Island police department to gain a comfort dog, joining Pawtucket, Providence and Cranston.