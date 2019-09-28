Collecting donations for care packages; Saddlebags for Soldiers hosts its second annual event Saturday

The 2nd Annual Saddlebags for Soldiers will take place Saturday September 28th at 1pm.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been just over two years since the passing of Carol Raimondi of Seekonk. Her final wish, to provide our military troops with care packages. That legacy continues today.

Before Raimondi’s passing Kate Terrien from ‘Saddlebags for Soldiers‘ said, “donations were collected and sent to many deserving men and women in her name through her hospice prior to her passing.”

Carol Raimondi passed away in June of 2017 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Terrien would want Raimondi to know she is “keeping my promise.”

“Out of this act of kindness, ‘Saddlebags for Soldiers’ was created,” said Kate Terrien.

Saturday, September 28, is the 2nd Annual Saddlebags for Soldiers at the Brightridge Club in East Providence, Rhode Island.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to everyone of all ages. Music will also be provided by Noyz and Sidewalk Sally.

Hungry? Local veteran-owned food trucks and vendors will be onsite as well.

What should you bring for donations?

Last October was the inaugural year, despite the rain nearly 200-people attended and collected enough supplies to fill a 30-foot trailer.

All the items donated are sent to ‘Operation Holiday Cheer‘ which then sends packaged items overseas.

