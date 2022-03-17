NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Part of Newport’s famed Cliff Walk may be closed longer than first thought.

Earlier this month, a lengthy stretch of the iconic oceanside Cliff Walk crumbled onto the beach below, followed by another smaller portion collapsing just one day later.

That section has been closed to people walking and riding their bikes and the Boston Globe is citing a city spokesman who said it’s likely the closure will remain through the summer.

Bill Riccio, Newport’s director of public services, told 12 News he believes erosion is to blame for the collapse because it appears the land beneath the Cliff Walk gave way.

(Story continues below video)

He says the 3.5-mile stretch of coastline that attracts tourists from all over the world each year is inspected regularly. An engineering team is going to have to look at the collapsed section to determine what to do next, he added.

Newport’s Mayor Jeanne Napolitano is now asking for Federal Aid.

In a letter she reportedly sent to Sen. Jack Reed, she said, “as mayor, my hope is to secure funding as quickly and as efficiently as possible in order to prevent any further damage to this historic, national treasure. To that end, any assistance your office could provide, including suggestions for alternative sources of funding, will be greatly appreciated.”

Napolitano pointed out how the Cliff Walk is a National Recreation Trail in a National Historic District that should be preserved for future generations.