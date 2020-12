NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a “possible person” in the waters off of Newport.

U.S. Coast Guard Northeast posted on Twitter Monday evening that rescue crews from Castle Hill, Air Station Cape Cod and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force were out searching.

#HappeningNow Rescue crews from STA Castle Hill, Air Station #CapeCod, and the #Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force are searching for a possible person in the water in the #Newport Harbor, RI. #SAR pic.twitter.com/1GmMpeZ7Zx — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 29, 2020

It’s unclear at this time what prompted the search.