BOSTON (WPRI) — The United States Coast Guard says they are searching for a missing boater who left from Jamestown earlier this week.

Officials say Ryan Hollis, 40, left Jamestown on Wednesday and was headed for Norfolk, Virginia.

He was sailing in a 43-foot Benneteau named “Carol K” and his ultimate destination was Miami.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 617-223-8555.