BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One person is dead and another was injured after a fire ignited inside of a Bristol home Tuesday evening, according to Bristol Fire Chief Michael DeMello.

The fire broke out inside of a home on Prospect Street around 6 p.m.

DeMello said the second person was rushed to the hospital, though their condition is not known at this time.

It’s unclear at this time what may have caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.