Charges won’t be filed in boat crash that killed Tiverton woman

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Thursday it had completed its investigation into a deadly boating crash and that no criminal charges would be filed.

Sandra Tartaglino, 60, of Tiverton, was killed when the two-person catamaran sailboat she was on collided with a powerboat operated by Frank Teixeira, 75, of Portsmouth, near the Newport Pell Bridge on Aug. 11.

The DEM concluded that Teixeira was not speeding nor operating his 28-foot cruiser in reckless disregard for the safety of others, and the officers who responded to the crash said they didn’t find any evidence of alcohol or drug use.

Teixeira was, however, cited for four violations of the Coast Guard’s Inland Navigational Rules: risk of collision, action to avoid a collision, responsibilities between vessels, and failure to keep a lookout.

According to Coast Guard rules, “Every vessel shall at all times maintain a proper look-out by sight and hearing as well as by all available means appropriate in the prevailing circumstances and conditions so as to make a full appraisal of the situation and of the risk of collision.”

Each violation carries a maximum fine of $100.

The DEM also issued a reminder that in Rhode Island, a boating safety course must be completed by all boaters born after Jan. 1, 1986, who operate a boat with a motor greater than 10 horsepower, and for all operators of personal watercraft, such as a jet ski, regardless of age.