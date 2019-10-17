Breaking News
There is currently 1 active alert. Click for more details.
Closings & Delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Charges won’t be filed in boat crash that killed Tiverton woman

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sandra Tartaglino was killed in a boating accident near the Pell Bridge on August 11, 2019.

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Thursday it had completed its investigation into a deadly boating crash and that no criminal charges would be filed.

Sandra Tartaglino, 60, of Tiverton, was killed when the two-person catamaran sailboat she was on collided with a powerboat operated by Frank Teixeira, 75, of Portsmouth, near the Newport Pell Bridge on Aug. 11.

The DEM concluded that Teixeira was not speeding nor operating his 28-foot cruiser in reckless disregard for the safety of others, and the officers who responded to the crash said they didn’t find any evidence of alcohol or drug use.

Teixeira was, however, cited for four violations of the Coast Guard’s Inland Navigational Rules: risk of collision, action to avoid a collision, responsibilities between vessels, and failure to keep a lookout.

According to Coast Guard rules, “Every vessel shall at all times maintain a proper look-out by sight and hearing as well as by all available means appropriate in the prevailing circumstances and conditions so as to make a full appraisal of the situation and of the risk of collision.”

Each violation carries a maximum fine of $100.

The DEM also issued a reminder that in Rhode Island, a boating safety course must be completed by all boaters born after Jan. 1, 1986, who operate a boat with a motor greater than 10 horsepower, and for all operators of personal watercraft, such as a jet ski, regardless of age.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

Live Cams on WPRI.com