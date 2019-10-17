Breaking News
Weather Alert: Wind Advisory Continues with Gusts up to 50mph Today

Charges dropped against news anchor

East Bay
Posted: / Updated:
generic newport police car_1535553717349.jpg.jpg

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport police have dismissed two misdemeanor charges against WPRI News Anchor Patrick Little. 

Little pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and simple assault and/or battery charges following an incident outside a Newport establishment on October 6.   

WPRI management issued a statement saying, “The situation involving our employee was unfortunate and we are satisfied with its resolution.”

Little added,  “I want to apologize to my colleagues and our viewers for the attention this incident brought to our station.  I cooperated fully with the investigation and am pleased that it has been resolved.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

Live Cams on WPRI.com