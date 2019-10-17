Charges dropped against news anchor

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport police have dismissed two misdemeanor charges against WPRI News Anchor Patrick Little.

Little pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and simple assault and/or battery charges following an incident outside a Newport establishment on October 6.

WPRI management issued a statement saying, “The situation involving our employee was unfortunate and we are satisfied with its resolution.”

Little added, “I want to apologize to my colleagues and our viewers for the attention this incident brought to our station. I cooperated fully with the investigation and am pleased that it has been resolved.”