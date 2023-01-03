NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The two men arrested during an altercation with officers on the side of a busy Newport street last summer are no longer facing charges.

The charges against Dennis Engleson and Christopher Adams were dismissed in Newport Superior Court last month.

Engelson was arrested outside of a bar on Thames Street last June after police said he threw a silicone bar mat at someone walking down the sidewalk. He’s also accused of refusing to leave when asked to by an officer conducting crowd control nearby.

The situation reportedly escalated when Adams got involved. Police said another officer became “startled” by Adams, who had suddenly appeared behind him as he was controlling the crowd.

That officer was seen hitting Adams in the face before tackling him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.

Both men pleaded not guilty to several charges stemming from the incident, including resisting arrest and obstruction of a police officer. Engelson was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Those charges, according to court records, have all been dropped.

The officer that hit Adams was not charged following an investigation into the incident.