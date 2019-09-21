Ceremony honors arrival of moving Vietnam War memorial in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A very special ceremony took place Friday morning for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. is making Touro Park in Newport its home for the weekend.

The moving wall arrived at 9 a.m. Thursday with a police and veteran motorcycle escort, according to local sponsors hosting the wall’s visit.

The ceremony featured a performance by the Governor’s Army Band Brass Quintet.

The names of 209 Rhode Islanders who died during the Vietnam War were read aloud during the ceremony.

Vietnam veterans also shared their stories, including Rhode Island Chief Justice Frank Williams, who said he believes memorials like this one are extremely important.

“I think it’s a story that needs to be told constantly to sort of enliven the memory of those we lost there,” Williams said.

The wall – which is a half-size replica of the original memorial – will be in Newport until Monday, Sept. 23.