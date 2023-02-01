BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in Bristol.
Crews responded to the scene around 8 a.m. on Sherry Avenue.
The car and the home both were seen with damage.
No word on what led up to the crash.
by: Melanie DaSilva
Posted:
Updated:
BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in Bristol.
Crews responded to the scene around 8 a.m. on Sherry Avenue.
The car and the home both were seen with damage.
No word on what led up to the crash.
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data